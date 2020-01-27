Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, January 27th, 2020

Are Trump and his ilk manipulating the markets for personal gain? Investigative business reporter William Cohan lays out the evidence

Author:     Chauncey DeVega
Source:     Alternet
Publication Date:     January 26, 2020
Stephan:   As I wrote in yesterday's SR, everything criminal Trump and his band of familiars do that involves money is in someway a grift to their personal benefit. Here is another example.

President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, United States Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, delivers remarks prior the signing ceremony of the U.S. China Phase One Trade Agreement Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the East Room of the White House. Credit: Official White House Image/Tia Dufour

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstructing a congressional investigation into his attempt to blackmail a foreign country into aiding him in the 2020 presidential election. He is now the third president in American history to have earned that ignominious distinction.

Trump will not be convicted by the Republicans in the Senate for his crimes.

The public evidence is damning. There is no evidence that could possibly exonerate him. Trump is publicly bragging about committing crimes against the Constitution and the American people. The Republican Party and its propaganda news media have decided to ignore reality and fully immerse themselves in TrumpWorld. They have pledged total loyalty to […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I thought these “news” items were already known by everyone. The Progressive Populist magazine has run articles on the issue.