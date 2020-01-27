Are Trump and his ilk manipulating the markets for personal gain? Investigative business reporter William Cohan lays out the evidence

Stephan: As I wrote in yesterday's SR, everything criminal Trump and his band of familiars do that involves money is in someway a grift to their personal benefit. Here is another example.

Donald Trump has been impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstructing a congressional investigation into his attempt to blackmail a foreign country into aiding him in the 2020 presidential election. He is now the third president in American history to have earned that ignominious distinction.

Trump will not be convicted by the Republicans in the Senate for his crimes.

The public evidence is damning. There is no evidence that could possibly exonerate him. Trump is publicly bragging about committing crimes against the Constitution and the American people. The Republican Party and its propaganda news media have decided to ignore reality and fully immerse themselves in TrumpWorld. They have pledged total loyalty to […]