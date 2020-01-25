Survey: Nearly 4 in 10 Americans would borrow money to cover a $1K emergency

Stephan: Criminal Trump is constantly touting America's wonderful economy, and how everyone is doing better, look at the Dow, look at the stock market. I have several Trumpers who regularly post comments, particularly on the Facebook edition of SR, about this, and there is no question the rich are doing better than ever. But, for the vast bulk of Americans such claims and statements are nothing but disinformation and crap. Here is the reality. There is no question, the data is clear: If you voted for Trump in 2016, and for Republican senators and representatives you voted to degrade the quality of your life and make yourself more financially insecure. That's not a partisan statement, it is a factual one.

Many of us would be in trouble if we had to foot the bill for an unplanned expense.

Bankrate’s January Financial Security Index survey reveals that just four in 10 U.S. adults (41 percent) would cover the cost of a $1,000 car repair or emergency room visit using savings. The findings echo what previous Bankrate studies and others — including the Federal Reserve and the Pew Charitable Trusts — have found about Americans’ lack of rainy-day savings.

The higher your household income, the more likely you would be to use savings to pay for unanticipated costs. That’s true for nearly six in 10 (59 percent) households earning $75,000 or more annually.

Men (45 percent) were more likely than women (38 percent) to say they would draw from savings when faced with the unexpected. And when their backs are against the wall, just 36 percent of younger millennials would turn to emergency funds to pay $1,000 (compared with 41 to 44 percent of older folks who would say the same).

Key findings: