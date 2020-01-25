In U.S., Library Visits Outpaced Trips to Movies in 2019

Stephan: People, particularly young people are spending more time in libraries than movies; I take this as very good news. And there are other interesting insights to be derived from this Gallup Organization research survey. Here's the data.

Library most frequented by young adults, women and low-income households

Average U.S. adult attended five movies and five live sporting events

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far. The average 10.5 trips to the library U.S. adults report taking in 2019 exceeds their participation in eight other common leisure activities. Americans attend live music or theatrical events and visit national or historic parks roughly four times a year on average and visit museums and gambling casinos 2.5 times annually. Trips to amusement or theme parks (1.5) and zoos (.9) are the least common activities among this list.

Americans’ Reports of Leisure and Activities About how many times in the past year, if any, did you do each of the following? How about — [RANDOM ORDER]? 2019 Dec 2-15 Average Go to a library

10.5 Go to a movie at a movie theater

5.3 Attend a live sporting event

4.7 Attend a live music or theatrical event

3.8 Visit a national or historical park

3.7 Visit a museum

2.5 Visit a gambling casino

2.5 Go to an amusement or theme park

1.5 Visit a zoo

0.9 Dec. 2-15, 2019 GALLUP

These data — collected in a Dec. 2-15, 2019 Gallup poll […]