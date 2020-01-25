Evangelicals Love Donald Trump for Many Reasons, But One of Them Is Especially Terrifying

Stephan: I suspect christofascism doesn't get the attention it should because most Americans consider religion a personal issue not to be questioned; it is a cultural taboo to criticize someone's religious activities. Christofascists know this and rely upon it. It allows them to operate in the open. But christofascism, the blending of Christian fanatical religious fundamentalism with Republican politics is different. It operates with a very different agenda, that's why I have done so many articles on this trend. Here is a good assessment of these matters.

The enemies of Israel have unleashed a massive air attack on the Promised Land. Hundreds of fighter jets streak across the sky. But before Israel can be destroyed, fire rains from the heavens and the enemy jets explode in mid-air with no explanation. Hailstones the size of golf balls follow the fire. The ground shakes. Birds pick clean the bodies of the fallen attackers. The enemy is vanquished without a single Israeli casualty, and the country is saved.

These are some of the opening scenes of the bestselling 1995 book Left Behind: A Novel of the Earth’s Last Days, by Jerry B. Jenkins and the late evangelical minister Tim LaHaye. But don’t mistake this scenario for a mere action sequence: It’s based on the war of Gog and Magog, a biblical conflict prophesied in the Book of Ezekiel. In the Bible, Gog is the leader of Magog, a “place in the far north” that many evangelicals believe is Russia. According to Ezekiel’s prophecy, Gog will join with Persia—now Iran—and other Arab nations […]