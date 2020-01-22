The Great Diabetes Lie

Intriguing research into the diabetes epidemic has shed new light on the main drivers behind this disease. Conventional wisdom tells us that sugar consumption, lack of exercise, and obesity are behind the surge in diabetes. While these are contributing factors, new work in this area implicates environmental toxins as a far more important cause of diabetes, including chemicals like BPA (bisphenol A) and phthalates that are found in many everyday consumer goods. And while the evidence mounts demonstrating the toll these chemicals are taking on our health, the government is stubbornly refusing to do anything about it.
Joseph Pizzorno, ND, demonstrates that the rise in sugar consumption predated the diabetes epidemic by four decades, casting doubt on the idea that sugar is a primary causal factor in diabetes. The increased incidence of obesity is another common culprit, but Pizzorno argues that obesity is caused by the same things as diabetes: persistent organic pollutants (POPs). Pizzorno demonstrates that the rise in production of synthetic organic chemicals is closely aligned with the prevalence of diabetes.
Research has
***It’s fat***, not sugar which is the cause. See stateside docs: Greger, Klapper, Williams, McDougall, Esselstyn, Caldwell, Fuhrman, etc.
Just because drawn blood shows elevated blood sugar levels, a rise in glucose levels have a preceding cause and it’s not sugar directly.
Carbohydrates turn into sugars in the body as well as into fat. If you look deeper it is these carbohydrates which are the problem. Carbohydrates are in almost all foods except the greens (meaning lettuce, kale, cabbage, and the like).
PS: I am not a doctor, but my wife is a diabetic and we have 30 years of experience dealing with her symptoms and their causes as well as the endocrinologists which are the types of doctors which family doctors send you to when you have diabetes. We had a pretty good endocrinologist back years ago before UPMC took over the clinic where he worked when their monopoly took over the local hospital and most of the local clinics in our town. That good endocrinologist quit immediately when the UPMC monopoly took over his office.
We ended up with an Asian female Endocrinologist who was so undereducated on the topic of diabetes that she prescribed for my wife to take only 10mg of fast acting insulin (Novolog) at meals and 30 mg of long slow acting insulin (Novolin N) at night before going to bed. We knew immediately that a dosage of the long acting insulin at night was a really stupid idea which would kill her because that would send her into a diabetic coma, and the 10mg of fast acting insulin was way too small for a meal with a lot of carbohydrates and her blood sugar would make her in danger of her blood sugar going way too high which would preclude a devastating effect upon her. I do not know where she got her degree, but the new endocrinologist would have killed my wife, so we fired her immediately (and I even told her in no uncertain terms that she was bad at her job)..
Since then we got a new family doctor and we decide what dosages of insulin to give her based mainly upon her glucose reading from her meter, and a very intelligent guess about how much carbohydrates are in her meals. Using our own methods, we have gotten her A1C reading (which doctors use to determine how well a diabetic’s methods are doing) down to under 7 which usually a goal which these specialists try to bring their patients down to, since diabetics who are not under proper control are usually an A1C of 10 or more. So, you see we defied the new endocrinologist and got my wife to a very good range using our own method developed over the 30 years of practice, all on our own without any help from any family doctor, or specialist. The exception is that our great family doctor does cooperate giving us the insulin and other supplies we need, thank God.
I respect your right to be wrong, sir. Dr. G, while being interviewed on LondonReal by Brian Rose said about the docs, nurses and those who call themselves nutritionists: “They’re clueless!”
Having read the linked article, I can make this observation. I did not see any data from controlled lab experiments. Everything presented was correlational. Anyone who has taken even an introductory statistics course knows that causation cannot be determined from correlational research. All correlational studies can do is point you in a direction in which experimental research might be worth pursuing. That said, the correlations provided certainly appear to be worth following up on. I did read a book by Jason Fung reporting on his clinical studies of type II patients in his practice. Fung says that he has reversed type II diabetes in 90% of his patients. His approach involves fasting and diet management. His observation is that the fasting resets the glucose management system and the diet keeps it from going off track again. However, it is possible that the fasting is also detoxing the liver, which relates tot he issue brought up in the article on environmental toxins. There has also been some interesting work on fasting done by Valter Longo at USC, especially on the role of fasting in protecting the healthy cells in the body from the effects of chemotherapy.