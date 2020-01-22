The Great Diabetes Lie

Stephan: No one disputes that there has been an enormous increase in the number of Americans who are now highly diabetic, both Type I and Type II. Currently almost 10% of the population, 30.3 million men, women, and children, have diabetes. What is particularly telling is that the overwhelming majority are now non-genetic Type II diabetics. That is they have diabetes because of some factor in their daily lives. Even more suggestive this increase is not universal across the world, again suggesting that something is going on in the environment or lifestyle of those nations with high rates of diabetes, particularly Type II. In countries as diverse as Angola and Ukraine only 2.6% are diabetic. In an African country you have probably never even heard of, Benin, the rate is the lowest in the world at only 1.5%. Here is a new approach to this issue.

Intriguing research into the diabetes epidemic has shed new light on the main drivers behind this disease. Conventional wisdom tells us that sugar consumption, lack of exercise, and obesity are behind the surge in diabetes. While these are contributing factors, new work in this area implicates environmental toxins as a far more important cause of diabetes, including chemicals like BPA (bisphenol A) and phthalates that are found in many everyday consumer goods. And while the evidence mounts demonstrating the toll these chemicals are taking on our health, the government is stubbornly refusing to do anything about it.

Joseph Pizzorno, ND, demonstrates that the rise in sugar consumption predated the diabetes epidemic by four decades, casting doubt on the idea that sugar is a primary causal factor in diabetes. The increased incidence of obesity is another common culprit, but Pizzorno argues that obesity is caused by the same things as diabetes: persistent organic pollutants (POPs). Pizzorno demonstrates that the rise in production of synthetic organic chemicals is closely aligned with the prevalence of diabetes.

