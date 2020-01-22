Adam Schiff Shreds Trump Lawyer Pat Cipollone For Outright Impeachment Lies

Stephan: Several of you have written me today to ask my reaction to the impeachment trial's first day. So I will answer in two parts. First, my thoughts, followed by this report of the day's events by Bess Levin. I have watched the proceedings in the Senate today and my takeaway is this: The Democrats are making a fact-based presentation of the utter contempt criminal Trump has for democracy, and his blatant obstruction and misuse of the powers of his office assisted my Moscow Mitch. The Republicans, in contrast, are doing two things, I think. First, they are committed to carrying out a dismantlement of democracy in presentations that are virtually fact-free and in some cases are outright lies and gaslighting, all with the purpose of hiding the truth of Trump's criminality from the American people and the world. Second, they are seeking to redefine the role and power of the Presidency in governance. They are pursuing the christofascist vision. But there is something else going on that few are talking about: We are displaying for the people of other countries how the United States has become a degraded democracy that is no longer worthy of respect as a nation of laws. I am embarrassed for America and believe the Founders would be appalled to see the country they labored so hard to create reduced to this.