Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

Huge ‘hot blob’ in Pacific Ocean killed nearly a million seabirds

Author:     Kenya Evelyn
Source:     Guardian
Publication Date:     Thu 16 Jan 2020 18.38 EST First
Link: Huge ‘hot blob’ in Pacific Ocean killed nearly a million seabirds
Stephan:   Another climate change tragedy. There is so much of this going on, it is getting so little attention, and we are just at the beginning. It is going to get worse, much worse, and we are doing so little.

A map of the west coast of North America show the extreme mortality of murres, seabirds who died in mass from a giant heat blob.A million seabirds died in less than a year as a result of a giant “blob” of hot ocean, according to new research.

study released by the University of Washington found the birds, called common murres, probably died of starvation between the summer of 2015 and the spring of 2016.

Most dead seabirds never wash ashore, so while 62,000 dead or dying murres were found along the coasts of Alaska, Washington, Oregon and California, researchers estimate the total number is closer to 1 million.

Alaska saw the most birds wash up. In Prince William Sound in southern Alaska, more than 4,500 bird carcasses were found every kilometer, or 0.62 miles.

Pinterest
Read the Full Article