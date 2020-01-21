Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

Company Collects 80% of City’s Recyclable Plastics and Turns It All into Lumber

Author:     McKinley Corbley
Source:     Good News Network
Publication Date:     Jan 15, 2020
Stephan:   We need to stop cutting down forests and plant them instead. And here is a new technology, developed in Canada, that can produce a replacement for wooden boards as well as helping to solve the plastic crisis. New world views, new thinking, that's what we need. This example is good news.

Credit: Mike Chassie

This trailblazing Canadian company is building a new standard for sustainability since they started recycling the bulk of their municipal plastic waste into lumber.

Roughly 80% of the plastic recyclables collected throughout Halifax, Nova Scotia are now being processed by Goodwood Plastic Products Ltd so they can be turned into building blocks.

The plastic lumber can be drilled, nailed, glued, and handled the same way as wooden lumber—but without any of the same deterioration.

The other 20% of municipal plastics are reportedly being sent to other Canadian recycling markets, but Halifax Solid Waste Division Manager Andrew Philopoulos says that provincial legislators are particularly grateful for Goodwood’s initiative.

“We are very, very fortunate here in Nova Scotia to have that local company taking the material,” he told CBC’s Information Morning. “Without them, I think we would find […]

3 Comments

  1. John Otvos on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 5:39 am

    Stephan, it’s the province where I live. I did not know about this, so thanks.

  2. Will on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:26 am

    Wonderful news I had thought for some time that plastics could be used in this way. Properly engineered plastic can be very strong and god knows it is long lasting. Now if only we could get that here in the states with a tax structure that progressively over time heavily taxes virgin materials of all sorts encouraging recycling of all sorts possibly mining landfills for materials.

  3. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I just hope that this material does not pollute the air if it catches on fire.