Company Collects 80% of City’s Recyclable Plastics and Turns It All into Lumber

This trailblazing Canadian company is building a new standard for sustainability since they started recycling the bulk of their municipal plastic waste into lumber.
Roughly 80% of the plastic recyclables collected throughout Halifax, Nova Scotia are now being processed by Goodwood Plastic Products Ltd so they can be turned into building blocks.
The plastic lumber can be drilled, nailed, glued, and handled the same way as wooden lumber—but without any of the same deterioration.
“We are very, very fortunate here in Nova Scotia to have that local company taking the material,” he told CBC’s Information Morning. “Without them, I think we would find […]
Stephan, it’s the province where I live. I did not know about this, so thanks.
Wonderful news I had thought for some time that plastics could be used in this way. Properly engineered plastic can be very strong and god knows it is long lasting. Now if only we could get that here in the states with a tax structure that progressively over time heavily taxes virgin materials of all sorts encouraging recycling of all sorts possibly mining landfills for materials.
I just hope that this material does not pollute the air if it catches on fire.