Tuesday, January 21st, 2020

China Says It Will Ban Plastics That Pollute Its Land and Water

Author:     Chris Buckley
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 20, 2020
Stephan:   Here is some good news. China, the largest producer of plastics, has decided to take remediating measures. I wonder when the United States will do something similar.

Sorting plastic bottles for recycling on the outskirts of Beijing in 2015.
Credit…Fred Dufour/Agence France-Presse/Getty

BEIJING — It’s piled up in landfills. It clutters fields and rivers, dangles from trees, and forms flotillas of waste in the seas. China’s use of plastic bags, containers and cutlery has become one of its most stubborn and ugliest environmental blights.

So the Chinese government has introduced measures to drastically cut the amount of disposable plastic items that often become a hazard and an eyesore in the country, even deep in the countryside and in the oceans.

Among the new guidelines are bans on the import of plastic waste and the use of nonbiodegradable plastic bags in major cities by the end of this year. Other sources of plastic garbage will be banned in Beijing, Shanghai and wealthy coastal provinces by the end of 2022, and that rule will extend nationwide by late 2025.

Previous efforts to reduce the use of plastic bags have faltered […]

  1. Michael Lohrey on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 7:27 am

    The article misses Oregon, which banned plastic bags statewide on Jan 1, 2020.