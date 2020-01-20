Scientists Create a Strange ‘Living Concrete’ That Heals Itself When Damaged

Stephan: There are so many new technologies emerging whose foundational idea, is now the living matrix. The only non-authoritarian healthy way forward is to discard the dominant extractive profit model of society, for one that sees all life as interconnected and interdependent, with wellbeing at ever level as the first priority. Here is an example of what I mean.

Scientists at the University of Colorado, Boulder have created what The New York Times calls a “living concrete”, teeming with photosynthetic bacteria, that can grow itself and regenerate itself – much like a living organism.

The concrete is a mixture of gelatin, sand, and cyanobacteria that cools similarly to Jell-O, the Times reports.

The resulting structure was able to regenerate itself three times after researchers cut it apart, suggesting a potential breakthrough in the nascent field of self-assembling materials.

Growing Back

The living concrete, which the Colorado scientists made in partnership with DARPA, starts out as a sickly green color that fades as the bacteria dies off, according to research published Wednesday in the journal Matter.

“It really does look like a Frankenstein material,” UC Boulder engineer and project leader Will Srubar told the NYT.

(Heveran, etal., Matter, 2019)

Even as the color fades, the bacteria survive for several weeks and can be rejuvenated – resulting in further growth­ – under the right conditions.

Inhospitable Conditions

DARPA is particularly interested in a self-growing material that it can use to assemble structures in remote desert areas, […]