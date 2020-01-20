Here’s the Truth: Trump’s Economy Is an Absolute Disaster for People and the Planet

Stephan: It is not possible to say with any authenticity that the American economy is thriving; if by thriving you mean wellbeing. The data simply does not support that. Here is a Nobel Laureate's assessment, and it constitutes a negative proof of the Theorem of Wellbeing, as regular SAR readers will immediately recognize.

As the world’s business elites trek to Davos for their annual gathering, people should be asking a simple question: Have they overcome their infatuation with US President Donald Trump?

Two years ago, a few rare corporate leaders were concerned about climate change, or upset at Trump’s misogyny and bigotry. Most, however, were celebrating the president’s tax cuts for billionaires and corporations and looking forward to his efforts to deregulate the economy. That would allow businesses to pollute the air more, get more Americans hooked on opioids, entice more children to eat their diabetes-inducing foods, and engage in the sort of financial shenanigans that brought on the 2008 crisis.

Today, many corporate bosses are still talking about the continued GDP growth and record stock prices. But neither GDP nor the Dow is a good measure of economic performance. Neither tells us what’s happening to ordinary citizens’ living […]