Sunday, January 19th, 2020

W.H.O. Warns That Pipeline for New Antibiotics Is Running Dry

Author:     Andrew Jacobs
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 17, 2020
Stephan:   A week or so ago I published a piece about antibiotic companies going bankrupt and described what I thought was going to happen as this trend developed. Now the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its assessment of this trend and what is happening.

Credit: A pharmacy manager counts antibiotic pills to fill a prescription.
Credit…Joe Raedle/Getty

With the pipeline for new antibiotics slowing to a trickle and bankruptcies driving pharmaceutical companies from the field, the World Health Organization on Friday issued a fresh warning about the global threat of drug resistant infections.

Some 700,000 people die each year because medicines that once cured their conditions are no long effective. Yet the vast majority of the 60 new antimicrobial products in development worldwide are variations on existing therapies, and only a handful target the most dangerous drug-resistant infections, the agency said in a report.

“We urgently need research and development,” said Sarah Paulin, technical officer of Antimicrobial Resistance and Innovation at the W.H.O. and an author of two reports on the subject issued Friday. “We still have a window of opportunity but we need to ensure there is investment now so we don’t run out of options for future generations.”

