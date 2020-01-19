In Proceedings Before the United States Senate – Answer of President Donald J. Trump

Stephan: Here is the case put forward by the Counsels for the President. As I read this, their basic argument is that Trump is above the law, and the Congress has no right to remove him; that the entire impeachment is just an attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election. It is such a specious argument that I can hardly believe it is being put forward. I have come to see this entire process as a turning point in American history. This impeachment is quite different than either the Nixon or Clinton cases. The basic argument of Trump and his supporters is that the presidency of the United States is above the law; it is the argument of authoritarians, who want to end democracy.

THE HONORABLE DONALD J . TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, HEREBY RESPONDS: The Articles of Impeachmentsubmitted by House Democrats are a dangerous attack on the right of the American people to freely choose their President. This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election — now just months away. The highly partisan and reckless obsession with impeaching the President began the day he was inaugurated and continues to this day. The Articles of Impeachment are constitutionally invalid on their face. They fail to allege any crime or violation of law whatsoever , let alone high Crimes and Misdemeanors, as required by the Constitution. They are the result of a lawless process that violated basic due process and fundamental fairness. Nothing in these Articles could permit even beginning to consider removing a duly elected President or warrant nullifying an election and subverting the will of the American people. The ArticlesofImpeachmentnow before the Senate are an affront to the Constitution of the United States, our democratic institutions, and the American people. The Articles themselves— and the rigged process that brought them here — are a transparently political act by […]