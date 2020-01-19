Adult Physical Inactivity Prevalence Maps by Race/Ethnicity

Stephan: As a country, we are increasingly unhealthy. I think this is because as a nation we are increasingly depressed and anxious. But I also note, as you can see in the map below, that this unhealthiness is not spread equally across the country. As with so many other negative trends, the highest incidence of physical inactivity is in the deep south states. I think we need to face the fact that this is a cultural matter, and it is time to ask what is wrong with the culture of these states? Why are they are the bottom of everything, health, obesity, heart disease, education, incarceration, divorce? In every measure of a sick society, the deep south states lead the way. Why is that?

New government research paints a dire picture of Americans and their exercise habits. Across all 50 states, at least 15 percent of adults reported being physically inactive, while in some areas of the country, nearly 50 percent of adults said they got no form of exercise.

The research is based on four years of survey data (2015-2018) collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and was published Thursday on the CDC’s website. The telephone-run survey asked people if they had participated “in any physical activities or exercises such as running, calisthenics, golf, gardening, or walking for exercise” in the past month, outside of any work duties. Those who said no were classified as inactive.

According to the CDC’s estimate, more than 15 percent of residents in every state or U.S. territory would be considered physically inactive. The percentage ranged from 17.3 percent of people living in Colorado to 47.7 percent living in Puerto Rico.

At least 30 percent of people living in seven […]