The best country in the world to raise a child? It’s not America, survey finds

Stephan: In the fall of 2018, after publishing multiple stories about how badly children in America are treated I published a research paper, "Why Doesn't America Like It's Children?" In the months since I have probably done a dozen other stories on the same topic because this important trend is a very negative one, and now we have the data in this report. It ought to be self-evident that a nation's future lies with its children and, if those children are abused, overweight, poorly fed, often poorly housed, and poorly educated, with inadequate healthcare, what is that saying about American values, and America's future?