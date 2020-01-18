Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, January 18th, 2020

The best country in the world to raise a child? It’s not America, survey finds

Author:     Sandee LaMotte
Source:     CNN Health
Publication Date:     3:25 PM ET, Wed January 15, 2020
 Link: The best country in the world to raise a child? It’s not America, survey finds
Stephan:   In the fall of 2018, after publishing multiple stories about how badly children in America are treated I published a research paper, "Why Doesn't America Like It's Children?"  In the months since I have probably done a dozen other stories on the same topic because this important trend is a very negative one, and now we have the data in this report. It ought to be self-evident that a nation's future lies with its children and, if those children are abused, overweight, poorly fed, often poorly housed, and poorly educated, with inadequate healthcare, what is that saying about American values, and America's future?

What’s the best country in the world to raise a child? If a well developed public education system tops your list, you’d likely consider the United States — it took the top spot in education in this year’s Best Countries Report, done annually since 2016 by U.S. News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

But if you factor in such qualities as safety, gender equality, green living, family friendly laws and human rights, you’d look elsewhere. The US came in at number 18 for best country to raise a child, beaten by many countries in Europe, Canada and Australia. Child raising is just one of several categories listed in the survey.
Nearly all toddlers, and the majority of babies, eat too much added sugar in the US, study says

Nearly all toddlers, and the majority of babies, eat too much added sugar in the US, study says