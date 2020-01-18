The best country in the world to raise a child? It’s not America, survey finds

What’s the best country in the world to raise a child? If a well developed public education system tops your list, you’d likely consider the United States — it took the top spot in education in this year’s Best Countries Report, done annually since 2016 by U.S. News & World Report and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

But if you factor in such qualities as safety, gender equality, green living, family friendly laws and human rights, you’d look elsewhere. The US came in at number 18 for best country to raise a child, beaten by many countries in Europe, Canada and Australia. Child raising is just one of several categories listed in the survey.