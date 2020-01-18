Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, January 18th, 2020

More pizza, fewer vegetables: Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules

Author:     Laura Reiley
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Jan. 17, 2020 at 11:26 a.m. PST
 More pizza, fewer vegetables: Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules
Stephan:   One of the major things Michelle Obama accomplished while she was First Lady, was to get the dreadful diet -- fat, fried, sugared -- we were feeding public school children upgraded to actually include vegetables. (In contrast you should see what French, Japanese, Norwegian to name three countries, school children get for lunch.) Well, criminal Trump's hatred and envy of the Obamas just couldn't let him leave that healthy upgrade alone. It's back to pizzas and fried foods. If a crappy diet is the president's choice, it's good enough for your peasant child.

Thanks to Trump public school lunch will go back to fat, fried, and sugared.
Credit: The Washington Post

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has taken another whack at former first lady Michelle Obama’s signature achievement: Establishing stricter nutritional standards for school breakfasts and lunches. And on her birthday.

On Friday, USDA Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps proposed new rules for the Food and Nutrition Service that would allow schools to cut the amount of vegetables and fruits required at lunch and breakfasts while giving them license to sell more pizza, burgers and fries to students. The agency is responsible for administering nutritional programs that feed nearly 30 million students at 99,000 schools.

Lipps said the changes will help address what he described as unintended consequences of the regulations put in place during the Obama administration. For example, when schools were trying to implement innovative solutions such as grab-and-go breakfast off a cart or […]

