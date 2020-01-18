Lipps said the changes will help address what he described as unintended consequences of the regulations put in place during the Obama administration. For example, when schools were trying to implement innovative solutions such as grab-and-go breakfast off a cart or […]
Saturday, January 18th, 2020
More pizza, fewer vegetables: Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules
Author: Laura Reiley
Source: The Washington Post
Publication Date: Jan. 17, 2020 at 11:26 a.m. PST
Link: More pizza, fewer vegetables: Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules
Stephan: One of the major things Michelle Obama accomplished while she was First Lady, was to get the dreadful diet -- fat, fried, sugared -- we were feeding public school children upgraded to actually include vegetables. (In contrast you should see what French, Japanese, Norwegian to name three countries, school children get for lunch.) Well, criminal Trump's hatred and envy of the Obamas just couldn't let him leave that healthy upgrade alone. It's back to pizzas and fried foods. If a crappy diet is the president's choice, it's good enough for your peasant child.