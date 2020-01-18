More pizza, fewer vegetables: Trump administration further undercuts Obama school-lunch rules

Stephan: One of the major things Michelle Obama accomplished while she was First Lady, was to get the dreadful diet -- fat, fried, sugared -- we were feeding public school children upgraded to actually include vegetables. (In contrast you should see what French, Japanese, Norwegian to name three countries, school children get for lunch.) Well, criminal Trump's hatred and envy of the Obamas just couldn't let him leave that healthy upgrade alone. It's back to pizzas and fried foods. If a crappy diet is the president's choice, it's good enough for your peasant child.