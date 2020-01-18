‘Cruel to Its Core’: 15 State Attorneys General Sue Trump Over Effort to Strip Food Assistance From Nation’s Poor

Stephan: One of the things I find particularly noteworthy about Trumpers is they seem to be perfectly comfortable with criminal Trump's vileness. His nastiness of spirit, and contempt for the poor is so blatant attorney generals all over the country are suing to stop his disgusting food policies.

Calling the Trump administration’s attempt to gut the federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program “unlawful” as well as “cruel,” 15 state attorneys general as well as the city of New York filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Agriculture Department over its new requirements for the program, a month after the new rules were finalized.

The revamped rules pertain to work requirements, and threaten to kick an estimated 688,000 people off the program, commonly called SNAP or “food stamps.”

The plaintiffs filed their suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, arguing that the rules, which are set to go into effect in April, will have reverberating effects on not just Americans’ ability to feed their families but their overall financial stability.

“The federal government’s latest assault on vulnerable individuals is cruel to its core,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “Denying access to vital […]