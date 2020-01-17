The health gap: The rich enjoy ten more years of good health compared to poor

Stephan: There are many different manifestations of wealth inequality in the United States, but none so fundamental as life itself. And yet the Trumper cult goes on as if it lived in a different world and will not face the truth. It is time for a wealth tax, and for universal single-payer healthcare. Whether enough Americans can muster enough intelligence and intention to make that happen we will see in the 2020 election.

In a nation in which a one-day hospital visit can cost tens of thousands of dollars, health insurance is hundreds of dollars a month, and a cardio workout class runs in the $40 range, perhaps it is no surprise that the rich are at an advantage when it comes to having better health. Previous research has shown that money matters when it comes to living a longer life in America, but a new study found it affects your quality of life at the end of your life, too.

The research, published in the Journal of Gerontology, took data from 10,754 and 14,803 adults 50 and older from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing and the US Health and Retirement Study. The study’s goal was to better understand how socioeconomic factors affect a one’s person’s quality of life as they age. People from both cohorts were put in three groups based on the total household wealth determined by the sum of net financial wealth and net housing wealth, minus all debts.

The researchers found that the biggest […]