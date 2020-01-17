Ex-Pharma Lobbyist Embedded in White House Tanked Drug Pricing Bill

Stephan: Criminal Trump campaigned on lowering drug prices. Like everything he says it was a lie. Here's reality. Think about this the next time you go to pick up a prescription.

In 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump told voters that lowering drug prices would be a top priority of his domestic agenda. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) introduced a bill to lower drug costs, Trump greeted it with enthusiasm. But in October, Trump executed an about-face, abandoning negotiations on the House bill, claiming it would “harm seniors,” and threatening to veto the bill if it passed the Senate.

The House bill — H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act — would increase the power of the government to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower prices. But Trump’s top healthcare adviser, former Gilead Sciences lobbyist Joe Grogan, strenuously lobbied […]