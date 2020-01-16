Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, January 16th, 2020

U.S. Global Trustworthiness Rating Plunges

Author:     Kevin Drew
Source:     U.S. News and World Report
Publication Date:     Jan. 15, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.
 Link: U.S. Global Trustworthiness Rating Plunges
Stephan:   I have been telling my readers for three years, that there was a major geopolitical trend going on that was getting very little coverage on the cable channels and most of the rest of the mainstream media. Specifically, the trust and integrity of the United States once the gold standard of the world was gone, destroyed by criminal Trump and the Republicans enabling him. That was my take away from the stories I was seeing. Now we have hard data. The implications of this precipitous decline will haunt us for a generation, or more, and affect everything from how the world deals with climate change, to how trade with the U.S. is conducted. In New York Trump was known as a grifter and cheat, someone banks would not loan money to, and his reputation like a toxic slime has now spread to cover America.

Trump lying on the West Lawn
Credit: NBC News

The world’s trust in the United States, a country entering an election year with its impeached president facing trial in the Senate and stirring global alarm over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, has dropped by more than 50% since 2016, the sharpest drop of any country assessed in the 2020 Best Countries report.

Additionally, the United Kingdom has experienced the second-greatest drop in the world’s trust since 2016, according to Best Countries data. Last December’s elections firmly entrenched Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his vow to push forward with Brexit and take the country out of the European Union.

By contrast, America’s neighbor to the north, Canada, is seen as the world’s most trustworthy country, according to the report, a position the nation has held since the annual global survey first released in 2016.

In 2016, the U.S. had a score of 33.5 on a 100-point scale. This year, the country’s score is 16.3, placing the country at No. 24 of the […]

2 Comments

  1. Beth Alexander on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 7:05 am

    The link to the full article has been updated.

  2. Rev. Dean on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    Noam Chomsky is one of the worlds leading philosophers if the best thereof and his assessment of Trump and the Republicans who work for him is that “in the entire world there are no greater terrorists than those Trumpers” ! I believe this article shows how it affects our standing in the world.