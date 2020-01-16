U.S. Global Trustworthiness Rating Plunges

The world’s trust in the United States, a country entering an election year with its impeached president facing trial in the Senate and stirring global alarm over the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, has dropped by more than 50% since 2016, the sharpest drop of any country assessed in the 2020 Best Countries report.
Additionally, the United Kingdom has experienced the second-greatest drop in the world’s trust since 2016, according to Best Countries data. Last December’s elections firmly entrenched Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his vow to push forward with Brexit and take the country out of the European Union.
By contrast, America’s neighbor to the north, Canada, is seen as the world’s most trustworthy country, according to the report, a position the nation has held since the annual global survey first released in 2016.
In 2016, the U.S. had a score of 33.5 on a 100-point scale. This year, the country’s score is 16.3, placing the country at No. 24 of the […]
The link to the full article has been updated.
Noam Chomsky is one of the worlds leading philosophers if the best thereof and his assessment of Trump and the Republicans who work for him is that “in the entire world there are no greater terrorists than those Trumpers” ! I believe this article shows how it affects our standing in the world.