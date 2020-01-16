U.S. Global Trustworthiness Rating Plunges

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for three years, that there was a major geopolitical trend going on that was getting very little coverage on the cable channels and most of the rest of the mainstream media. Specifically, the trust and integrity of the United States once the gold standard of the world was gone, destroyed by criminal Trump and the Republicans enabling him. That was my take away from the stories I was seeing. Now we have hard data. The implications of this precipitous decline will haunt us for a generation, or more, and affect everything from how the world deals with climate change, to how trade with the U.S. is conducted. In New York Trump was known as a grifter and cheat, someone banks would not loan money to, and his reputation like a toxic slime has now spread to cover America.