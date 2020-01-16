Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, January 16th, 2020

Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Reforms That Could Extend His Grip on Power

Author:     Mary Ilyushina and Sheena McKenzie
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     2:54 PM ET, Wed January 15, 2020
 Link: Russian Government Resigns as Putin Proposes Reforms That Could Extend His Grip on Power
Stephan:   This is getting way too little media coverage; this is a game-changer in Russia, that has enormous geopolitical, as well as internal, implications.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW, RUSSIAThe entire Russian government is resigning, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced Wednesday, after Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping reforms that could extend his decades-long grip on power beyond the end of his presidency.

Putin thanked members of the government for their work but added that “not everything worked out.” Putin added that in the near future he would meet with each member of the cabinet. The mass resignation includes Medvedev.
The surprise announcement came after Putin proposed constitutional amendments that would strengthen the powers of the prime minister and parliament at the expense of the presidency.
Taking power from the presidency and handing it to parliament could signal a power shift that has been long speculated about in Russia.
Putin’s critics have suggested that he is considering various scenarios to retain control of the country after his presidential term ends in 2024, including the option of becoming prime minister with extended powers. Similarly, […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Just wait; Trump will probably try the same tactic here in some form or another, since he and Trump and Putin are such good buddies.

    • Rev. Dean on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:18 pm

      PS: Sorry about the miswording; it should have left out the “he and” part. Hey, I cannot go back and correct miswording once it is posted, which is a shame.