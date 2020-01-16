The House gallery was packed beyond its 102-seat capacity, with Virginia first lady Pam Northam and her daughter, Aubrey Northam, making a rare appearance to bear witness. ERA supporters attended from around the country, many […]
‘A long time to wait’: Virginia Passes Equal Rights Amendment in Historic Vote
Stephan: Here we see what happens when a state, in this instance Virginia, goes from Republican governance to Democratic governance. And what do we see? We see Republican incompetence, corruption, gerrymandering, and voter suppression replaced by wellbeing oriented social policies, and this good news.
It is about time Virginia became cognizant of the reality of a true Democracy.