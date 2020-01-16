Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, January 16th, 2020

‘A long time to wait’: Virginia Passes Equal Rights Amendment in Historic Vote

Author:     Gregory S. Schneider, Laura Vozzella and Patricia Sullivan
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     Jan. 15, 2020 at 2:34 p.m. PST
Stephan:   Here we see what happens when a state, in this instance Virginia, goes from Republican governance to Democratic governance. And what do we see? We see Republican incompetence, corruption, gerrymandering, and voter suppression replaced by wellbeing oriented social policies, and this good news.

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment react to the Senate Privileges and Elections committee vote to report the ERA amendment the floor of the Senate during a Committee hearing at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
Credit: Steve Helber

RICHMOND — Both chambers of Virginia’s General Assembly passed the Equal Rights Amendment Wednesday, fulfilling a promise that helped Democrats seize control of the legislature and marking a watershed moment in the nearly century-long effort to add protections for women to the U.S. Constitution.

The lopsided votes capped an emotional week in which Democrats — particularly female lawmakers, who now hold unprecedented positions of power in Richmond — celebrated history in the making.

The House gallery was packed beyond its 102-seat capacity, with Virginia first lady Pam Northam and her daughter, Aubrey Northam, making a rare appearance to bear witness. ERA supporters attended from around the country, many […]

1 Comment

  1. Rev. Dean on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    It is about time Virginia became cognizant of the reality of a true Democracy.