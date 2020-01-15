The War on the War on Cancer

When Angela Ramirez was 38, she felt a slight pain in her chest. At first she thought she had pulled a muscle, but when it didn’t go away, Ramirez went to her doctor, who diagnosed her with stage 2 breast cancer. A mother of three and a parent educator in a local public school in Lake County, Illinois, Ramirez had to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiation, and five follow-up surgeries.
Eight years since the diagnosis, her family is still recovering. Because of complications, Ramirez is awaiting several more reconstructive surgeries. Her daughter Ada, now 15, was recently diagnosed with PTSD, in part, Ramirez thinks, because she spent much of her childhood worrying that her mother wouldn’t survive. And her husband is working 80 hours a week to cover medical expenses and […]
The majority of the lifestyle [read: eating] cancers such as breast, prostate, colon, colorectal are sometimes, if caught early enough, reversible through diet. Dr.’s Greger, Klapper, Barnard, McDougall, Williams etc, have proven this as have multiple stateside Universities with their work published in peer-reviewed literature. It’s what’s on the fork.
The UN’s IPCC report is exhorting citizens the E-air-th over to go vegan. Our bodies were never designed to eat meat and these other animal foodstuffs.
There are also unused things like the THC part of the cannabis plant which a scientist in Europe found to be the one and only thing to halt and reverse and even prevent brain cancer.