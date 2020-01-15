ICE Detention Center Captain Was on a Neo-Nazi Website and Wanted to Start a White Nationalist Group

Stephan: The other day I ran a story about a US Border officer invoking the Nazis defense for his actions -- "They told us to do it, I was just following orders" -- then yesterday I ran a story about the Chief of the Border Patrol, and her Nazis-like activities, and today we have this. When all the vile actions under color of authority were happening at our borders last summer I wondered, and a number of readers wrote to me wondering as well, how in good conscience could Americans participate in ICE and the Border Patrol activities? Who were these people? Is it possible to turn Americans into Nazis? The answers obviously, as these reports illustrate, are that they are very ordinary Americans, and yes, as psychologist Stanley Milgrim showed, you can turn Americans into Nazis quite easily. I think both ICE and the Border Patrol should be disbanded, and no one currently working at those agencies should ever be hired again in any law enforcement capacity.

A senior employee at a for-profit immigrant detention center in Nevada was active on the neo-Nazi site Iron March and aspired to establish a white nationalist chapter in his area.

Travis Frey, 31, is currently employed as a captain at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, which is run by private prison behemoth CoreCivic and contracted with ICE.

Frey joined Iron March in 2013, and posted at least a dozen times between 2016 and 2017 while he was working as head of security at a CoreCivic jail in Indianapolis, which was also authorized to house detainees on behalf of ICE.

The archives of the now-defunct website were leaked online in November, offering a glimpse into the early organizational efforts driving the modern, international white nationalist movement. The foundations of violent neo-Nazi groups such as Atomwaffen were established in Iron March chats, and white nationalist leaders like Matthew Heimbach have said they were radicalized by the […]