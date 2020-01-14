Trump’s Border Patrol chief who once was member of secret racist Facebook group to quit ‘this month’: Report

Stephan: Do you ever stop and think how many people appointed or associated with criminal Trump end in some variation of this sordid tale concerning the Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost? The number is historically unprecedented. No other presidency from the first day of George Washington's first term has a record anything like Trump's. I have run a number of stories, and there are many more, about the fascist racism, the family separations. The concentration camps -- and yes that is the exactly correct term, look it up -- the attitudes that have infected the U.S. Border Patrol. You remember the Nuremberg Defense piece I ran the other day. And now we have this.

The Chief of the United States Border Patrol, Carla Provost, is expected to resign this month. Provost has officially been in position since August of 2018, and served as Acting Chief since April 2017.

“Provost planned to retire in December from the 21,000-person organization, but the 24-year Border Patrol employee was forced to put her plans on hold due to infighting at CBP over whether a white or nonwhite person should replace her and what message the race of the new chief would send,” the Washington Examiner reports.

Succeeding Provost is expected to be Rodney Scott, who has been with the agency for 27 years.

“Scott, who is white,” the Examiner adds, “was selected as Provost’s successor last summer, but that decision was questioned by acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan in the fall.”

The Border Patrol has been subject of scathing reports, including once focused on a secret Facebook page where, as ProPublica reported, “agents joked about the deaths of migrants, discussed […]