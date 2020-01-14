The Trump Administration Wants the Supreme Court to Not Rule on Obamacare Until After the 2020 Election

Stephan: I am not surprised to see that a) Trump thinks his appointees on the Supreme Court will play his game; and, b) Trump doesn't want them to do this until after the election because he correctly realizes that if the court rules against the ACA there will be a huge negative outcry. It is amazing to me that the pathetic dim bulbs of Trump's base don't seem to understand that he is trying to screw them big time over healthcare. Since he has been president 7 million people have lost their healthcare based on his policies, and if ACA were overturned it is estimated 20 million would lose their healthcare. Do they know? Do they care? His approval rating is up slightly to 42.3% because even though his rating amongst Republicans is down a bit it is still, according to the Washington Post, at 74%.

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump promised to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Congressional Republicans tried to make good on this promise in 2017, before a Senate vote effectively killed the effort. In the wake of that failed attempt, Republican states challenged the law’s constitutionality in court, an effort encouraged and aided by the Trump administration.

But with 2020 elections looming, the Trump administration and state-level Republicans have seemingly lost their appetites for slashing and burning the landmark health care legislation.

In briefs filed Friday to the Supreme Court in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the law in its entirety, the US Department of Justice and a separate group of Republican state attorneys general both asked the court not to take on the case this year.

The case carries heavy implications for the US health care system, and […]