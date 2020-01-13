Partisan gerrymanders stopped gun controls in five states, think tank says

Monday, January 13th, 2020
Stephan: America is a deadly place to live. Here are the statistics:
Every day, 310 people are shot in the United States. Among those:
- 100 people are shot and killed
- 210 survive gun injuries
- 95 are injured in an attack
- 61 die from suicide
- 10 survive a suicide attempt
- 1 is killed unintentionally
- 90 are shot unintentionally
- 1 is killed by legal intervention
- 4 are shot by legal intervention
- 1 died but the intent was unknown
- 12 are shot but the intent was unknown
DAILY GUN VIOLENCE IMPACTING CHILDREN AND TEENS (1-17)
Every day, 21 children and teens (1-17) are shot in the United States. Among those:
- 4 die from gun violence
- 2 are murdered
- 17 children and teens survive gun injuries
- 8 are injured in an attack
- 2 children and teens either die from suicide or survive a suicide attempt
- 8 children and teens are shot instances of family fire — a shooting involving an improperly stored or misused gun found in the home resulting in injury or death
ANNUAL GUN VIOLENCE IMPACTING PEOPLE OF ALL AGES IN THE U.S.
Every year, 113,108 people are shot. Among those:
- 36,383 people die from gun violence
- 12,830 are murdered
- 76,725 people survive gun injuries
- 34,566 are injured in an attack
- 22,274 die from suicide
- 3,554 survive a suicide attempt
- 496 are killed by legal intervention
- 1,376 are shot by legal intervention
- 295 die but the intent was unknown
- 4,471 are shot but the intent is unknown
- 509 women are killed by their husband or male dating partner*
ANNUAL GUN VIOLENCE IMPACTING CHILDREN AND TEENS (AGES 1-17)
Every year, 7,782 children and teens are shot in the United States. Among those:
- 1,488 children and teens die from gun violence
- 772 are murdered
- 6,294 children and teens survive gun injuries
- 2,788 injured in an attack
- 590 die from suicide
- 166 survive a suicide attempt
- 86 are killed unintentionally
- 2,893 are shot unintentionally
- 30 die but the intent was unknown
- 380 are shot but the intent is unknown
And yet the Republican Party does everything in its power to block any policy that addresses this reality.
Source: https://www.bradyunited.org/key-statistics
One of the most prominent talking points in the entire democracy reform movement is that curbing money’s sway over elections is a prerequisite to fixing every one of the nation’s biggest problems. Now critics of partisan gerrymandering are trying to piggyback on that concept.
A new study concludes that aggressive legislative mapmaking by Republican majorities is responsible for the lack of any new gun control laws in five states during a decade marked by the accelerating pace of mass shootings.
In issuing the report Tuesday, the Center for American Progress, one of Washington’s most influential liberal think tanks, joined the lengthening roster of groups advocating for states to take the drawing of political boundaries away from the politicians themselves in and turn the responsibility over to independent and nonpartisan panels.
Fourteen states have already given such panels authority to draw state legislative lines starting in 2021, after the census exposes population shifts mandating new lines that confirm with the Constitution’s one-person-one-vote requirement. Eight of them have also assigned the next congressional maps […]
Trump and his Republican cronies do not care about the people in our fair country unless they have over a million dollars in income, and care even more about the billionaires, but the regular “small” people are not even considered worthy of their attention, except to lie to them to get their votes.
Ps: Delegations should be abolished because they do not let a true Democracy work properly with every vote counting in the voting system.