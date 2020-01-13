Many millennials are worse off than their parents — a first in American history .

Scott, the youngest of the kids, is a marketing manager for a health and beauty company based in nearby Provo, Utah. Though he earns around $60,000 annually — about 20% more than his dad did at his age — he is living with his parents, because he doesn’t feel he can afford to buy a place of his own thanks to soaring housing prices. While his dad was able to purchase a house for a little over twice his annual salary, Scott Larsen says he’d have to spend more than five times his yearly paycheck.
“The prospect of taking care of a family or buying a normal, decent home seem like far-off dreams that I’ll have to reconsider in another five years,” said Scott Larsen, noting that living at home is “horrible” for his social life but is a “financially sound idea.”
Even though the US economy is growing — according to a recent CNN poll, 76% of Americans think it’s doing better than it has in decades — not […]
I am a 72 year old person with the same inequality problem because my mother forgot to remember me by getting a life insurance policy to help me. She knew I was disabled and could have gotten a policy very cheaply when she was younger, and the same applies to my step-father (who never believed in insurance). My mother, with the help of her sister flushed all of my Dad’s money down the toilet of three adult care facilities which cost as much as $10,500 per month before Mom died. dad had left over $150,000 to Mom and she blew it all away on not only adult care facilities but also trips to England (which I do not blame her for), but took a big part of the extravagant spending which ended up leaving nothing. Dad had promised me that their would be a lot of money left to help me get through my latter years 2 days before he passed away, but only if Mom was not stupid in her taking care of her spending. I even had a room set up in our home so she could talk to and see anyone in her family through a computer set up in her room, but she would not cooperate and come live with us, so we will live in poverty during our latter years.