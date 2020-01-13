Many millennials are worse off than their parents — a first in American history .

Stephan: When I hear Trumpers talking about how wonderful everything is economically in America under criminal Trump, I always wonder how you get that far out of touch when it is easy to see with five minutes of research that what you are saying is crap unless you are in the 1%. Here is an example of what you can find with a couple of Googles. So the real question for Trumpers is: Why are you so deliberately and willfully ignorant?