Involuntary Celibates are an ‘emerging domestic terrorism threat’: Texas warns of an ‘Incel Rebellion’

Stephan: Terrorism in the United States is not Muslims, or Blacks, or immigrants. No. Terrorism in America is aggrieved angry not very bright White men who resent they are losing their "Deference to Whites" card as the country becomes majority-minority, and their "I can push women around and get away with it" card as gender equality becomes increasingly the norm. I think they should be taken seriously as a real threat because they are heavily armed and prone to violence, and the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Southern Poverty Law Center agree.

The Texas Department of Public Safety included the warning in their 2020, “Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment” (PDF).

“Although not a new movement, Involuntary Celibates (Incels) are an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance,” the report noted. “Once viewed as a criminal threat by many law enforcement authorities, Incels are now seen as a growing domestic terrorism concern due to the ideological nature of recent Incel attacks internationally, nationwide, and in Texas.”

“What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion. The result has thrust the Incel movement into the realm of domestic terrorism,” the report explained.