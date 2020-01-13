Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, January 13th, 2020

Changing Rules to Help Bankers and Hurt Poor Neighborhoods

Author:     The Editorial Board
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 10, 2020
Stephan:   America is a society with only one real social value: Profit. Greed is good as long as you cover it up with pious hypocrisy. But here is the reality.

Ravens football fans dwarfed by lights and sky at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty

Banks don’t like lending in lower-income neighborhoods, even as they profit from deposits taken from those same communities. Since 1977, the Community Reinvestment Act has forced the issue, requiring banks to provide mortgages, small-business loans and other services in all areas where they operate.

The current crop of federal banking regulators, picked by President Trump, is now proposing to let banks pump less money into lower-income communities, and even to claim credit for lending that does not benefit those communities. One egregious example: Banks could count loans for improvements to stadiums that happen to sit in poor neighborhoods.

Yes, you read that right: Under the proposal, the banks that financed the new sound system at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore could claim credit for investing in the community.

The proposal is such a perversion of the law that it has

