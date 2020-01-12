The Great Dismantling of America’s National Parks is Under Way

Stephan: One of the more disgusting things happening since criminal Trump became president is the dismantlement of the National Parks and Forest lands, the lands that up until now have been each generation's bequest to those who follow them. But not under Trump. Yet the people who live where most of the national public lands are located voted for him in 2016 and, I suspect, will vote for him in 2020.

In this waking nightmare, the Trump administration has filled the parks department with anti-public land sycophants.

Under this administration, nothing is sacred as we watch the nation’s crown jewels being recut for the rings of robber barons.

For more than 100 years, professional management of our national parks has been respected under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Yes, they have different priorities, the Democrats often expanding the system and the Republicans historically focused on building facilities in the parks for expanding visitation. But the career public servants of the National Park Service (NPS), charged with stewarding America’s most important places, such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and the Statue of Liberty, were left to do their jobs.

Even in the dark days of interior secretaries James Watt and Gail Norton, both former attorneys with the anti-environmental Mountain States Legal Foundation, the National Park Service (NPS) […]