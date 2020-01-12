The Evangelical Belief That Trump is the Messiah is More Rampant Than You Think — and Dangerous

Stephan: This sounds too bizarre for anyone to take seriously. It is like claiming your unflushed toilet contains champagne. But as bizarre as it may seem it is passionately believed by hundreds of thousands of American christofascists and, therefore, will be a potent political factor in our election that should not be ignored.

Psychologists have explained quite a lot about Donald Trump’s political invincibility and the unconditional allegiance of his followers. One well-supported explanation is that the president keeps his base loyal by keeping them fearful. Through persistent fear-mongering, with scary messages like, “Illegal immigrants are murderers and rapists,” and “Islam hates us,” Trump gets to play the role of the great protector.

But there is another major reason why Trump loyalists do not waver no matter how he behaves or what scandals come to light. For most evangelicals, it is not only fear that keeps them in line, but it is also faith. As a cognitive psychology researcher who has been writing about the science underlying Trump’s unshakable support since he began his presidential campaign, I have learned—through comments, emails, and discussion forums—that a significant portion of his supporters literally believe the president was an answer to their prayers. He is regarded as something of a messiah, sent by God to protect a Christian nation.