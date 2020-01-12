Don Jr. Shows Off Gun He’d Never Have Courage to Use in War

Stephan: Donald Trump, Jr's major claim to fame is that he likes to kill large endangered animals, who are not attacking him, just going about their daily business. He thinks of it as "sport", which tells you his level of consciousness. (There is no sport to killing a lion at a distance with a high powered rifle and a scope; it's not much different than shooting a dairy cow standing in a field, or a dog in your driveway.) And, of course, Trump, Jr. has never served in the military. Like his father, he is a coward. But this story has an even weirder sicker twist. Look closely at the pictures. Note the White supremacy crusader motif and the cartoon of Hillary Clinton behind bars painted on the extra-large magazine. He is proud of this, and posted the picture, that's how I know it. If there is a more vulgar, more twisted, more criminal family in public life in America I am not aware of them.

The 30-round magazine stenciled with an image of Hillary Clinton behind bars was just more “lock-her-up” nonsense.

But what was deeply offensive on multiple levels about Donald Trump Jr.’s recent Instagram post was the Knights Templar Long Cross painted on his assault rifle.

“…adding a little extra awesome to my AR,” he wrote.

That particular cross is the emblem of the long-ago Crusades to vanquish the Muslims from the Holy Land. Present-day Muslim terrorists seek to justify their attacks with the fiction that they are doing battle with present-day crusaders. Osama bin Laden’s 1998 fatwa was titled “Jews and Crusaders.”

For the son and namesake of our president to post a smiling picture of himself holding a weapon of war bearing that symbol adds credence to the crusader fiction of our enemies. He does this even as thousands of young Americans are heading into […]