Saturday, January 11th, 2020

TV Pundits Praising Suleimani Assassination Neglect to Disclose Ties to Arms Industry

Author:     Lee Fang
Source:     The Intercept
Publication Date:     January 6 2020, 3:25 p.m.
Stephan:   My issues with mainstream media are not liberal bias; that does not exist as I published the other day. But there are other problems: cable news usually only covers the top three stories in any depth, and has almost nothing about the rest of the world. Nor do they properly identify the commentators they put on. They tell you about past jobs, but not current obligations. They do not reveal associations and affiliations that may compromise what a particular commentator has to say. Here is a classic example of what I mean.

Since Friday, a loud chorus of voices has appeared in the media to celebrate President Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a move that has sparked renewed tension in the Middle East, a new deployment of U.S. forces, and predictions of increased military spending.

Many of the pundits who appeared on national television or were quoted in major publications to praise the president’s actions have undisclosed ties to the defense industry — the only domestic industry that stands to gain from increased violence.

Jack Keane, a retired Army general, appeared on Fox News and NPR over the last three days to praise Trump for the strike on Suleimani. “The president acted responsibly,” Keane said during an appearance with Fox News host Lou Dobbs. “It should have happened a long time ago.” Keane has worked for military companies, including General Dynamics and Blackwater, and currently serves as a partner at SCP Partners, a venture capital firm that invests in defense contractors.

