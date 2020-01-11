New Israeli Cancer Treatment Has a 100% Tumor Shrinkage Rate

Stephan: It is estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the United States in 2020 and 609,640 people will die from the disease. Here is a medical breakthrough on cancer that could develop into very good news.

Israeli firm Alpha Tau Medical has developed a new cancer treatment that attacks tumors while sparing healthy tissue. The treatment is ca lled Alpha DaRT (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Treatment), according to The Jerusalem Post.

A tolerable treatment

Alpha DaRT uses, for the first time, alpha radiation for solid tumor treatment. But it does so in a way that the body can tolerate it.

Most cancer treatments out there are simply not tolerable. Our bodies were not made to be exposed to them.

Alpha particles have a high capacity to destroy cancer cells without causing side effects on healthy cells. However, they have extremely short path length in tissue, meaning that up to now they could not get across the entire volume of a tumor.

ALPHA DaRT technology uses the radioactive decay of an isotope called radium-224 to power the spread of alpha particles across entire tumors. This makes ALPHA DaRT […]