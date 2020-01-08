Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020

Explosive report indicates that Donald Trump’s loans from Deutsche Bank were backed by Russia

Author:     Mark Sumner
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Friday January 03, 2020 · 7:19 AM PST
 Link: Explosive report indicates that Donald Trump’s loans from Deutsche Bank were backed by Russia
Stephan:   Further support for what I have been saying for three years now. Trump is owned by Putin through Russian oligarchs because he owes them hundreds of millions of dollars which they loaned him, when no one else would, to create the illusion he was a real businessman and put him forward as president. To Putin he is one of Lenin's "useful idiots".

Deutsche Bank branch
Credit: Getty

The reasons that Donald Trump would need a massive distraction at this point are numerous. Every day seems to produce fresh evidence that the White House was fully aware that Trump’s delay of military assistance to Ukraine was simply against the law, and that multiple officials engaged in a criminal conspiracy to cover up for Trump and retroactively create an excuse for an inexcusable act. Somewhere right now, Mitch McConnell is probably drafting a statement claiming that the Senate could not possibly consider an impeachment trial “during a time of war.”

But onto that stack of dog-wagging rationales add this one: According to Forensic News, Trump’s loans from Deutsche Bank were underwritten by a Russian state-owned bank. That news reportedly comes from a whistleblower with access to documents from both Deutsche Bank and Russia’s state-owned VTB Bank. VTB Bank was also the proposed lender on the never-completed Trump Tower Moscow project.

The question of […]

