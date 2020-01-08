Could this new battery slash the cost of an electric car?

Stephan: This looks like a game-changer in the adoption of EV vehicles of all kinds. When I read stories like this I always think: Where would be if we had committed to the transition out of the carbon energy era when the oil embargo in 1973 had occurred, or when Jimmy Carter put solar panels on the White House in 1979? One thing is certain: Had that happened the threat of climate change would be very different.

Automakers around the world are investing tens of billions of dollars to electrify their line-ups, but there are still a number of obstacles limiting mainstream acceptance — such as range and cost.

But Phoenix-based Nikola Motors may have found what its CEO describes as the “Holy Grail of batteries,” an alternative to today’s lithium-ion technology that could double the distance a battery-electric vehicle can travel between charges, while cutting battery costs in half.

“We are not talking about small improvements; we are talking about doubling the range of BEVs and hydrogen-electric vehicles around the world,” said Trevor Milton, founder and chief executive of Nikola.

Nikola, a start-up that has focused on hydrogen and battery-powered heavy-duty trucks, isn’t offering many details about the new technology and, considering that other promised breakthroughs have failed to prove production ready, there are plenty of skeptics. Even if it does pan out, tech consultancy ABI Research warns it would likely take several […]