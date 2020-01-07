Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020

The Insanity of Trump’s Wine Tariffs

Author:     Jenny Lefcourt
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 5, 2020
 Link: The Insanity of Trump’s Wine Tariffs
Stephan:   In the rightwing media bubble, where facts have no currency, they believe criminal Trump has an IQ of at least 156, which is genius. The absurdity of the claim is made obvious every day. One thing is certain, the evidence is overwhelming, he is completely incompetent as a businessman, let alone as a statesman. He is also a cheat, a liar, and a grifter, and he has made so many bad decisions it is hard to keep track of all of them. Here is the latest. Get ready to have your favorite wines disappear, or cost multiples of what they cost today.

A vineyard in Burgundy, France.
Credit: Eric Feferberg/Agence France-Presse — Getty

I have spent 20 years building a wine-import company. On Jan. 14, the Trump administration could destroy it all by imposing a 100 percent tariff on European wine.

Mine is not the only American business that would suffer. The United States imports over $4.25 billion a year in European wine, which is handled by thousands of importers, distributors, wine stores and restaurants. In recent weeks we’ve all been scrambling to avoid disaster. We are sending emails and letters to clients, begging them to call their representatives in Congress. We are fighting not just to be able to drink European wine; we are fighting for our livelihoods and for our hundreds of thousands of employees.

We have already been hurt by tariffs. In October — a peak season for wine sales — the government imposed a 25 percent tariff on French, Spanish and German wines, along with single-malt Scotch and other European food products.

I […]

