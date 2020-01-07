“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”
Our Poll Finds a Majority of Americans Think Evidence Supports Trump’s Removal
Stephan: Slowly, very slowly, it appears even the dimmest Trumper is beginning to become concerned that we are about to get into a war created by criminal Trump, and that he needs to be removed. But we will see. The Senate Republicans are so cynical and corrupt it may come to nothing. If you think Trump should be removed please write or call your Senators and tell them that.
Jim it is people like you that will destroy the U.S. you don’t report facts just your skewed opinion. Donald Trump did the right thing here.