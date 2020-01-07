Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020

Daughter of deceased GOP strategist posts files North Carolina Republicans tried to keep sealed

Author:     Sarah K. Burris
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     January 5, 2020
Stephan:   Have you noticed that whenever a secret becomes public about the Republican Party and democracy it is never exculpatory, but always reinforces their guilt over harming democracy? Here is the latest example of what I mean, and it is yet another condemnation of the Republican Party in North Carolina, as if further condemnation were needed. Read the files at Hofteller’s site. Read the full interview with NPR.

Republican Thomas Hofeller, North Carolina saboteur of his state’s democracy.

North Carolina Republicans have been caught trying to intentionally disenfranchise voters in the state. As NPR reported in an exclusive interview, the GOP has fought in court to try and keep copies of redistricting maps, spreadsheets and other documents from becoming public because it would reveal their work to gerrymander political maps. But the daughter of late GOP strategist Thomas Hofeller posted them on her own website.

“They have been cited as evidence of gerrymandering that got political maps thrown out in North Carolina, and they have raised questions about Hofeller’s role in the Trump administration’s failed push for a census citizenship question,” NPR reported.

More files became available Sunday when Stephanie Hofeller published them on the site “The Hofteller Files.”

“These are matters that concern the people and their franchise and their access to resources. This is, therefore, the property of the people,” Hofeller told NPR. “I won’t be satisfied that we the people have found everything […]

