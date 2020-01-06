Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, January 6th, 2020

Trump Rule Would Exclude Climate Change in Infrastructure Planning

Author:     Lisa Friedman
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Jan. 3, 2020
 Link: Trump Rule Would Exclude Climate Change in Infrastructure Planning
Stephan:   Just in case you had any questions about how America was going to deal with climate change and exiting the carbon-energy era here's your answer. We aren't going to deal with it, or even prepare for it. That's right. At least at the federal level as long as criminal Trump and Mike Pence are in office we aren't going to even allow for planning. Here's the story.

Sections of unused pipe, intended for the Keystone XL project, near Gascoyne, N.D., in 2014.
Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty

WASHINGTON — Federal agencies would no longer have to take climate change into account when they assess the environmental impacts of highways, pipelines and other major infrastructure projects, according to a Trump administration plan that would weaken the nation’s benchmark environmental law.

The proposed changes to the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act could sharply reduce obstacles to the Keystone XL oil pipeline and other fossil fuel projects that have been stymied when courts ruled that the Trump administration did not properly consider climate change when analyzing the environmental effects of the projects.

According to one government official who has seen the proposed regulation but was not authorized to speak about it publicly, the administration will also narrow the range of projects that require environmental review. That could make it likely that more projects will sail through the approval process without having to disclose plans to do things like […]

Read the Full Article