Donald Trump’s lawyers seek dismissal of suit from rape accuser E Jean Carroll

Stephan: With everything else going on this story has more or less gotten lost in the fog or crime corruption, and incompetence. But I think it is important. The President of the United States is on trial for raping a woman. Stop and think about that for a minute. Criminal Trump has redefined American politics down, way down. I have begun to wonder if there is any level of moral turpitude to which a Republican politician can sink that would cause them to lose the support of the christofascists as long as they wrapped themselves in the Bible and the flag and supported White supremacy and male dominance.

Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge on Friday to throw out an advice columnist’s defamation lawsuit over his response to her allegation that he raped her in the 1990s.

The president’s lawyers argue E Jean Carroll’s suit cannot go forward in a New York state court because his statements were made in Washington.

New York law does not allow for defamation suits over statements made elsewhere, except in circumstances Carroll’s case does not meet, Trump lawyer Lawrence S Rosen wrote. He did not address the substance of Carroll’s claims.

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said it was “obviously ridiculous” to argue Trump cannot be sued in New York, his longtime home town, though the president said in October he plans to change his residency to Florida after leaving the White House.

Kaplan called Friday’s filing “a transparent effort to avoid discovery at all costs in a case involving a sexual assault”, referring to the pretrial evidence-gathering process called discovery. […]