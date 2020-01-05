39 GOP senators sign brief asking Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade

Sunday, January 5th, 2020
Stephan: Is the anti-choice movement really about saving unborn embryos, as is claimed? There may be a large number of ignorant people who think that but it is a complete crock, and anyone smart enough and open-minded enough to do five minutes research on Google can prove that to themselves.
Consider this: during in vitro fertilization, eggs are removed from mature follicles within an ovary, the egg is fertilized by injecting a single sperm into it, or by mixing the egg with sperm in a petri dish. The fertilized egg (now an embryo) is transferred into the uterus. But not all these embryos are used. In vitro fertilization clinics throw away thousands of them each year, far more than embryos terminated at the reproductive health clinics.
The anti-choice movement is about controlling women, keeping them subordinate, and the Republicans in the Senate and House are doing everything they can to keep uppidity women in their place. These are weak men and compliant women terrified by gender equality. Here is the latest news about what they are doing.
Note the list of senators. If they are up for election vote them out of office.
39 Republican senators and 168 representatives signed an amicus brief on Thursday asking the Supreme Court to revisit and potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects the right for women to seek an abortion.
The big picture: Roe v. Wade has, since the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in 1973, served as a barrier against Republicans who have sought to restrict reproductive rights. But with the court’s conservative majority and Trump in the Oval Office, right-leaning lawmakers have been testing the limits of the law.
- A number of states have issued time restrictions on abortions in recent months, usually limiting the procedure to the first trimester of pregnancy.
- Many cases are being challenged in the courts, with reproductive-rights advocates arguing that curbing the procedure is against Constitutional protections.
Details… The following Republican senators signed the brief, which calls Roe v. Wade’s standards unworkable:
- Sen. John Kennedy (La.)
- Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.)
- Sen. John Barrasso (Wy.)
- Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.)
- Sen. John Boozman (Ark.)
- Sen. Mike Braun (Ind.)
- Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.)
- Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.)
- Sen. […]
It’s hard to believe “Moscow Mitch” did not sign. It goes against his predominant Republican status to go with the flow of Republicans.
Why don’t the forced-birthers just not have their own abortions?