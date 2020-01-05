39 GOP senators sign brief asking Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade

Stephan: Is the anti-choice movement really about saving unborn embryos, as is claimed? There may be a large number of ignorant people who think that but it is a complete crock, and anyone smart enough and open-minded enough to do five minutes research on Google can prove that to themselves. Consider this: during in vitro fertilization, eggs are removed from mature follicles within an ovary, the egg is fertilized by injecting a single sperm into it, or by mixing the egg with sperm in a petri dish. The fertilized egg (now an embryo) is transferred into the uterus. But not all these embryos are used. In vitro fertilization clinics throw away thousands of them each year, far more than embryos terminated at the reproductive health clinics. The anti-choice movement is about controlling women, keeping them subordinate, and the Republicans in the Senate and House are doing everything they can to keep uppidity women in their place. These are weak men and compliant women terrified by gender equality. Here is the latest news about what they are doing. Note the list of senators. If they are up for election vote them out of office.