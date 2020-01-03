Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, January 3rd, 2020

Paris accord ‘impossible to implement’ if tropical forest loss not stopped

Author:     Taran Volckhausen
Source:     Mongabay
Publication Date:     19 December 2019
 Link: Paris accord ‘impossible to implement’ if tropical forest loss not stopped
Stephan:   I think you could make the case that humanity will destroy itself over its greed and failure to recognize that everyone must have a decent measure of wellbeing to stop the despoliation of nature.
  • Human activity is already threatening 80% of the world’s forests with destruction or degradation. Deforestation is also putting ecosystems and 50% of the world’s biodiversity at risk, along with forest peoples.
  • Atop that, dense intact tropical forests serve as vital carbon sinks. But forest loss accounted for 8% of the world’s annual CO2 emissions in 2018, while intact tropical forest loss from 2000 to 2013 will result in over 626% more long-term carbon emissions through 2050 than previously thought, according to new research.
  • Zooming in on just one example, 17% of the Amazon has been cleared at one time or another. Another 20% has been degraded. In 2019, the deforestation rate there shot up 30% from the year before. The risk is that climate change combined with deforestation could lead to an Amazon forest collapse, with huge releases of carbon.
  • If tropical nations, and nations consuming forest products, but had the political will, then the world’s forests could be conserved. One approach: create buffers around intact tropical forests by reducing road networks while reforesting. Also, give indigenous groups more […]
