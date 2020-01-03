The greatest moral failing of the liberal Christian church was its refusal, justified in the name of tolerance and dialogue, to denounce the followers of the Christian right as heretics. By tolerating the intolerant it ceded religious legitimacy to an array of con artists, charlatans and demagogues and their cultish supporters. It stood by as the core Gospel message—concern for the poor and the oppressed—was perverted into a magical world where God and Jesus showered believers with material wealth and power. The white race, especially in the United States, became God’s chosen agent. Imperialism and war became divine instruments for purging the world of infidels and barbarians, evil itself. Capitalism, because God blessed the righteous with wealth and power and condemned the immoral to poverty and suffering, became shorn of its inherent cruelty and exploitation. The iconography and symbols of American nationalism became intertwined with the iconography and symbols of the Christian faith. The mega-pastors, narcissists who rule despotic, cult-like fiefdoms, make millions of dollars […]
Friday, January 3rd, 2020
Onward, Christian Fascists
Author: Chris Hedges
Source: truthdig
Publication Date: DEC 30, 2019
Link: Onward, Christian Fascists
Stephan: If frequency of commentary is the measure then there are an increasing number of public voices now agreeing with the SR on the threat of christofascism.
At the other end of the spectrum are the Quakers who have established what they call the “Friends Committee on National Legislation” which intends to help people organize and help with climate change and inequality and all the important issues and when they have rallies you can see their signs saying “Love Thy Neighbor” and they mean it. They try very hard to use their faith for good and help others do the same.