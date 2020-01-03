Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, January 3rd, 2020

Half a Billion Animals May Have Been Killed by Australia Wildfires

Author:     Jake Johnson
Source:     EcoWatch/Common Dreams
Publication Date:     3 January 2020
Stephan:   Wake up world. Australia is one variation of the future under climate change. But far from the only variant. Vanishing birds Vanishing Bees. Growing extinctions. Dying coral. The breakdown of ocean ecosystems. Massive fires. We read the news every day, but what are we doing? Nearly nothing.

A kangaroo tries to move away from nearby bushfires at a residential property near the town of Nowra in the Australian state of New South Wales.
Credit: Saeed Khan/ AFP/Getty

Ecologists at the University of Sydney are estimating that nearly half a billion animals have been killed in Australia’s unprecedented and catastrophic wildfires, which have sparked a continent-wide crisis and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes in desperation.

News Corp Australia reported Wednesday that “there are real concerns entire species of plants and animals have been wiped out by bushfires following revelations almost 500 million animals have died since the crisis began.”

“Ecologists from the University of Sydney now estimate 480 million mammals, birds, and reptiles have been lost since September,” according to News Corp. “That figure is likely to soar following the devastating fires which have ripped through Victoria and the [New South Wales] South Coast over the past couple of days, leaving several […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    What a disaster which the government was obviously not prepared for.