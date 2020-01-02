Ultra-rich paying millions for luxury bunkers to ride out the apocalypse in style: ‘It’s a lot of fun building these’

The ultra-rich are preparing for a post-apocalyptic future with luxury nuclear bunkers in various locations around the world.
Some of the bunkers are located in missile silos originally built in the 1960s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for nuclear weapons, but wealthy buyers have snapped up bunkers in other countries, reported the Daily Mail.
“It is not stereotypical ‘survival nuts’ as portrayed in movies, but individuals with the desire to provide care and protection for their family,” said Larry Hall, who develops “Survival Condos.” “These are luxury, nuclear-hardened bunkers that are engineered … to accommodate not just your physical protection but your mental well being, as well.”
“It’s a lot of fun building these,” he added.
Full-floor apartments of 1,800 square feet cost $3 million, while 900-square-foot half-floor units cost $1.5 million — and penthouses start at $4.5 million.
The silo offers an indoor shooting range, indoor pool, movie theater, arcade, exercise facility, rock-climbing wall and a dog park.
The super-rich can hide out there in case of weather […]
It figures, but it will not help them. If they could understand that maybe more would be done to help with the effects of climate change.