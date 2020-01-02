Ultra-rich paying millions for luxury bunkers to ride out the apocalypse in style: ‘It’s a lot of fun building these’

Stephan: Criminal Trump may be doing everything he can to obscure what climate change is doing, but there are those who are thinking ahead and building what are described in this report. As for the peasants, they are on their own.

The ultra-rich are preparing for a post-apocalyptic future with luxury nuclear bunkers in various locations around the world.

Some of the bunkers are located in missile silos originally built in the 1960s by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for nuclear weapons, but wealthy buyers have snapped up bunkers in other countries, reported the Daily Mail.

“It is not stereotypical ‘survival nuts’ as portrayed in movies, but individuals with the desire to provide care and protection for their family,” said Larry Hall, who develops “Survival Condos.” “These are luxury, nuclear-hardened bunkers that are engineered … to accommodate not just your physical protection but your mental well being, as well.”

“It’s a lot of fun building these,” he added.

Hall developed a luxury complex 15 stories below ground near Concordia, Kansas, and all the apartments there sold out, and he’s now offering units in another disused missile silo.

Full-floor apartments of 1,800 square feet cost $3 million, while 900-square-foot half-floor units cost $1.5 million — and penthouses start at $4.5 million.

The silo offers an indoor shooting range, indoor pool, movie theater, arcade, exercise facility, rock-climbing wall and a dog park.

The super-rich can hide out there in case of weather […]