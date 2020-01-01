Volkswagen to hit 1m electric cars milestone two years early

Volkswagen has accelerated its push into electric cars, as company forecasts suggest the world’s largest carmaker will produce its millionth battery electric vehicle two years earlier than previously planned.
The core Volkswagen brand will have turned out 1m battery-only cars by the end of 2023 and will reach 1.5m by the end of 2025, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer said on Friday.
This year it produced more than 70,000 electric cars, and last year 50,000. Volkswagen, which produced 10.8m cars in 2018, said it had produced 250,000 electrified vehicles (including fossil fuel-driven hybrids) since 2013.
Volkswagen and other carmakers are scrambling to increase the number of electric cars they make and sell in the EU. Limits coming into force from 1 January will heavily penalise carmakers with fines for excessive greenhouse gas output. The regulations aim to reduce average carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions from new cars sold in the EU to below […]
A million electric VW’s sold in the next few years is hype. The Germans have been bragging a lot lately about their electric cars, but rarely meet their targets. Recently they bragged that their new Porsche Taycan was a Tesla killer, but since they came out with the Taycan their sales are much lower than Tesla and the Taycan is the least efficient electric care made.