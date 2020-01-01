President Trump spent one of every five days at a golf club in 2019: report

Stephan: You and I and every other American taxpayer have spent almost $120 million dollars on criminal Trump's vacations and golf games, and a mysterious number of those millions have gone via the treasury from our pockets to his. Even more notable Trump doesn't really work more than a few hours a week; he starts at about noon and takes, as this report describes, one day out of five playing golf. Don't you wish you had that kind of job?

President Donald Trump is closing out the year with a visit to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Over the course of his presidency, Trump has spent 333 days at a Trump-owned or branded property and 252 days at one of his golf clubs, according to CNN’s latest tally. Those figures suggest that the president has spent roughly three out of every 10 days at one of his properties and one of every five days at a Trump golf course.

This year alone, the president has spent at least 86 days at one of his golf clubs, including the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., and Trump National Doral in Miami.

Though his foreign trips often limit the free time he has to hit the golf course, he has made stops during overseas trips to visit one of his properties, which he has maintained ownership of as president, dismissing concerns over ethics and […]