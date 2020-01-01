My Best Wishes for the New Year

Stephan: As 2020 begins we are in a difficult and critical time in the history of the United States. Our democracy is being destroyed, most of the major trends are negative, and climate change, for which we are woefully unprepared, threatens our future, and the future of our children and future generations. So what do we do? I suggest as the year begins we each commit to do everything we can in our day-to-day lives to foster wellbeing. It makes a difference and, as we begin the new year, I wish all of you the very best in all your efforts on our collective behalf. And I thank all of you who have contributed to SR; it makes a much bigger difference than you might realize. I do so appreciate it. -- Stephan