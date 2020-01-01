Wednesday, January 1st, 2020
My Best Wishes for the New Year
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 1 January 2020
Stephan: As 2020 begins we are in a difficult and critical time in the history of the United States. Our democracy is being destroyed, most of the major trends are negative, and climate change, for which we are woefully unprepared, threatens our future, and the future of our children and future generations. So what do we do? I suggest as the year begins we each commit to do everything we can in our day-to-day lives to foster wellbeing. It makes a difference and, as we begin the new year, I wish all of you the very best in all your efforts on our collective behalf. And I thank all of you who have contributed to SR; it makes a much bigger difference than you might realize. I do so appreciate it. -- Stephan
And thank you for giving us interesting, maddening, topical reading each day. I have faith in the intelligence of the human being and our ability to finally understand, at critical times, that our survival depends on cooperation. We have had those critical moments in the past, survived them, and will have those moments in the future.